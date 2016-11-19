Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Brisbane Roar 1 Sydney FC 1 Wellington Phoenix Melbourne Victory Postponed Friday, November 18 Perth Glory 3 Adelaide United 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 7 6 1 0 18 3 19 2 Melbourne City FC 7 4 1 2 12 8 13 3 Brisbane Roar 7 3 3 1 7 8 12 4 Perth Glory 7 3 2 2 15 14 11 5 Melbourne Victory 6 3 1 2 14 9 10 6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 1 4 2 8 14 7 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 6 2 0 4 5 10 6 8 Newcastle Jets 6 1 2 3 8 9 5 9 Central Coast Mariners 6 1 2 3 6 12 5 10 Adelaide United 7 0 2 5 7 13 2 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory (0635) Postponed Sunday, November 20 Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners (0600)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.