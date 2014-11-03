Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 3
Melbourne Victory 2 Wellington Phoenix 0
Sunday, November 2
Sydney FC 2 Central Coast Mariners 0
Saturday, November 1
Perth Glory 2 Newcastle Jets 1
Friday, October 31
Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 4 3 1 0 12 4 10
2 Sydney FC 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
3 Adelaide United 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
4 Perth Glory 4 3 0 1 7 6 9
5 Wellington Phoenix 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
6 Central Coast Mariners 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
8 Newcastle Jets 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
9 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off