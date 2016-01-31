Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0 Saturday, January 30 Perth Glory 3 Melbourne Victory 2 Sydney FC 1 Brisbane Roar 3 Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners 3 Friday, January 29 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 Melbourne City FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 17 10 3 4 29 19 33 2 Brisbane Roar 17 9 4 4 26 21 31 3 Melbourne City FC 17 8 4 5 43 31 28 4 Melbourne Victory 17 8 3 6 27 21 27 5 Sydney FC 17 7 6 4 22 17 27 6 Adelaide United 17 7 5 5 24 21 26 ------------------------- 7 Perth Glory 17 5 4 8 26 28 19 8 Wellington Phoenix 17 4 4 9 20 31 16 9 Newcastle Jets 17 4 4 9 13 26 16 10 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 3 11 23 38 12 1-6: Championship play-off
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0