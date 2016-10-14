Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Adelaide United 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Melbourne City FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 4 Central Coast Mariners 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 4 Perth Glory 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 6 Brisbane Roar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Newcastle Jets 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 9 Adelaide United 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 10 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Sydney FC v Central Coast Mariners (0635) Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0850) Sunday, October 16 Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0600) Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix (0800)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)