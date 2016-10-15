Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Melbourne Victory 1 Melbourne City FC 4
Sydney FC 4 Central Coast Mariners 0
Friday, October 14
Adelaide United 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
2 Melbourne City FC 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
4 Perth Glory 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
5 Brisbane Roar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Newcastle Jets 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
7 Adelaide United 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
8 Melbourne Victory 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
9 Central Coast Mariners 2 0 1 1 3 7 1
10 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0600)
Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix (0800)