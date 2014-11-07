Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 7
Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 0
Wellington Phoenix 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 5 3 2 0 8 3 11
2 Adelaide United 5 3 2 0 7 3 11
3 Melbourne Victory 4 3 1 0 12 4 10
4 Wellington Phoenix 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
5 Perth Glory 4 3 0 1 7 6 9
6 Central Coast Mariners 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
8 Newcastle Jets 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
9 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 0 0 3 3 8 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 8
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory (0600)
Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City FC (0830)
Sunday, November 9
Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0600)