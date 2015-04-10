April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 10
Melbourne Victory 0 Newcastle Jets 1
Perth Glory 0 Sydney FC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 24 12 8 4 50 29 44
2 Sydney FC 25 12 8 5 46 31 44
3 Perth Glory 25 12 8 5 40 33 44
4 Adelaide United 24 13 4 7 40 26 43
5 Wellington Phoenix 24 13 3 8 41 31 42
6 Melbourne City FC 24 9 7 8 34 34 34
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 23 8 4 11 36 37 28
8 Central Coast Mariners 24 4 8 12 22 44 20
9 Newcastle Jets 25 3 8 14 19 49 17
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 3 6 15 26 40 15
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Adelaide United v Brisbane Roar (0700)
Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0930)
Sunday, April 12
Melbourne City FC v Wellington Phoenix (0700)