UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne City FC 3 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne Victory 2 Friday, November 7 Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 0 Wellington Phoenix 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne Victory 5 3 2 0 14 6 11 2 Sydney FC 5 3 2 0 8 3 11 3 Adelaide United 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 4 Wellington Phoenix 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 5 Perth Glory 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 6 Melbourne City FC 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 ------------------------- 7 Central Coast Mariners 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 8 Newcastle Jets 5 0 2 3 5 10 2 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 0 0 3 3 8 0 10 Brisbane Roar 4 0 0 4 4 10 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0600)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.