March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 6
Newcastle Jets 0 Sydney FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 19 10 6 3 32 24 36
2 Sydney FC 20 9 8 3 35 25 35
3 Melbourne Victory 18 9 6 3 39 24 33
4 Adelaide United 19 10 3 6 34 21 33
5 Wellington Phoenix 19 10 3 6 35 23 33
6 Melbourne City FC 18 6 6 6 25 29 24
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 17 6 4 7 23 24 22
8 Central Coast Mariners 19 3 7 9 17 33 16
9 Newcastle Jets 20 1 8 11 16 41 11
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 17 1 5 11 15 27 8
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United (0400)
Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (0830)
Sunday, March 8
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City FC (0400)
Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)