Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 18
Newcastle Jets 0 Adelaide United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 10 7 1 2 16 8 22
2 Brisbane Roar 10 5 3 2 16 10 18
3 Melbourne City FC 10 5 2 3 27 16 17
4 Melbourne Victory 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
5 Sydney FC 10 4 4 2 10 8 16
6 Wellington Phoenix 10 4 2 4 15 15 14
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 11 3 4 4 9 13 13
8 Perth Glory 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
9 Adelaide United 11 2 4 5 10 18 10
10 Central Coast Mariners 10 1 2 7 11 23 5
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 19
Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC (0615)
Melbourne City FC v Melbourne Victory (0830)
Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (1040)
Sunday, December 20
Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar (0600)