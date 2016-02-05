Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 5
Adelaide United 2 Sydney FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 17 10 3 4 29 19 33
2 Brisbane Roar 17 9 4 4 26 21 31
3 Melbourne City FC 17 8 4 5 43 31 28
4 Sydney FC 18 7 7 4 24 19 28
5 Melbourne Victory 17 8 3 6 27 21 27
6 Adelaide United 18 7 6 5 26 23 27
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 17 5 4 8 26 28 19
8 Wellington Phoenix 17 4 4 9 20 31 16
9 Newcastle Jets 17 4 4 9 13 26 16
10 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 3 11 23 38 12
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 6
Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners (0615)
Melbourne Victory v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0830)
Sunday, February 7
Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory (0400)
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City FC (0600)