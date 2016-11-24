Soccer-Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, November 24 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 7 6 1 0 18 3 19 2 Melbourne City FC 7 4 1 2 12 8 13 3 Brisbane Roar 7 3 3 1 7 8 12 4 Perth Glory 8 3 2 3 15 16 11 5 Melbourne Victory 6 3 1 2 14 9 10 6 Central Coast Mariners 8 2 3 3 9 13 9 ------------------------- 7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 1 4 2 8 14 7 8 Newcastle Jets 7 1 3 3 9 10 6 9 Wellington Phoenix 6 2 0 4 5 10 6 10 Adelaide United 7 0 2 5 7 13 2 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 25 Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Brisbane Roar (0850) Saturday, November 26 Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (0635) Sydney FC v Adelaide United (0850) Sunday, November 27 Melbourne City FC v Wellington Phoenix (0600)
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 FC Volendam (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Sparta Rotterdam win 6-5 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Utrecht v SC Cambuur (II) (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1945) Thursday, January 26 Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1945)