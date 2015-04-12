April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Melbourne City FC 0 Wellington Phoenix 0
Saturday, April 11
Adelaide United 2 Brisbane Roar 3
Central Coast Mariners 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Friday, April 10
Melbourne Victory 0 Newcastle Jets 1
Perth Glory 0 Sydney FC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 24 12 8 4 50 29 44
2 Sydney FC 25 12 8 5 46 31 44
3 Perth Glory 25 12 8 5 40 33 44
4 Adelaide United 25 13 4 8 42 29 43
5 Wellington Phoenix 25 13 4 8 41 31 43
6 Melbourne City FC 25 9 8 8 34 34 35
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 24 9 4 11 39 39 31
8 Central Coast Mariners 25 5 8 12 23 44 23
9 Newcastle Jets 25 3 8 14 19 49 17
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 25 3 6 16 26 41 15
1-6: Championship play-off