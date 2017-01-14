Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 14 Sydney FC 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners 0 Friday, January 13 Melbourne Victory 3 Brisbane Roar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 15 11 4 0 34 7 37 2 Melbourne Victory 14 10 2 2 35 16 32 3 Melbourne City FC 15 6 5 4 24 20 23 4 Brisbane Roar 15 5 6 4 20 20 21 5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17 6 Newcastle Jets 14 4 4 6 20 24 16 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 14 4 3 7 15 20 15 8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 2 9 4 17 24 15 9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10 10 Central Coast Mariners 15 2 4 9 16 32 10 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 15 Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0600)