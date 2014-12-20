Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 20
Melbourne City FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0
Perth Glory 4 Central Coast Mariners 1
Friday, December 19
Newcastle Jets 2 Adelaide United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 11 9 1 1 21 11 28
2 Melbourne Victory 11 6 4 1 24 12 22
3 Adelaide United 11 6 2 3 16 10 20
4 Sydney FC 10 4 5 1 15 10 17
5 Wellington Phoenix 10 5 1 4 19 13 16
6 Melbourne City FC 10 3 3 4 14 19 12
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 10 3 1 6 11 13 10
8 Central Coast Mariners 11 1 4 6 7 18 7
9 Newcastle Jets 11 1 4 6 10 22 7
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 0 3 6 6 15 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 21
Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix (0600)