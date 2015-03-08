Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Central Coast Mariners 1 Melbourne City FC 0 Saturday, March 7 Melbourne Victory 1 Perth Glory 1 Wellington Phoenix 2 Adelaide United 0 Friday, March 6 Newcastle Jets 0 Sydney FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Perth Glory 20 10 7 3 33 25 37 2 Wellington Phoenix 20 11 3 6 37 23 36 3 Sydney FC 20 9 8 3 35 25 35 4 Melbourne Victory 19 9 7 3 40 25 34 5 Adelaide United 20 10 3 7 34 23 33 6 Brisbane Roar 18 7 4 7 24 24 25 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne City FC 19 6 6 7 25 30 24 8 Central Coast Mariners 20 4 7 9 18 33 19 9 Newcastle Jets 20 1 8 11 16 41 11 10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 18 1 5 12 15 28 8 1-6: Championship play-off
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S