Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 1
Saturday, November 7
Newcastle Jets 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Friday, November 6
Sydney FC 0 Brisbane Roar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
2 Brisbane Roar 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
3 Newcastle Jets 5 3 0 2 7 6 9
4 Melbourne Victory 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
5 Melbourne City FC 5 2 1 2 12 10 7
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
8 Central Coast Mariners 5 1 1 3 7 11 4
9 Perth Glory 4 1 0 3 6 7 3
10 Adelaide United 5 0 2 3 4 11 2
1-6: Championship play-off