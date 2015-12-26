Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 26
Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 0
Sydney FC 4 Central Coast Mariners 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 8 2 2 20 10 26
2 Brisbane Roar 11 6 3 2 17 10 21
3 Melbourne City FC 11 6 2 3 29 17 20
4 Sydney FC 12 5 5 2 15 10 20
5 Melbourne Victory 11 5 1 5 15 14 16
6 Wellington Phoenix 12 4 3 5 16 19 15
-------------------------
7 Adelaide United 12 3 4 5 13 18 13
8 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 9 15 13
9 Perth Glory 11 3 2 6 12 17 11
10 Central Coast Mariners 12 1 2 9 12 28 5
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 27
Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (0600)
Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City FC (0800)