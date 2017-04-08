April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Perth Glory 3 Brisbane Roar 1
Wellington Phoenix 1 Sydney FC 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Friday, April 7
Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63
2 Melbourne Victory 26 14 4 8 48 31 46
3 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39
4 Brisbane Roar 26 10 9 7 39 34 39
5 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 8 11 7 33 33 35
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30
8 Newcastle Jets 25 5 7 13 28 49 22
9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22
10 Central Coast Mariners 25 5 5 15 29 51 20
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0700)