April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 15
Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 25 13 8 4 52 30 47
2 Sydney FC 25 12 8 5 46 31 44
3 Perth Glory 25 12 8 5 40 33 44
4 Adelaide United 25 13 4 8 42 29 43
5 Wellington Phoenix 25 13 4 8 41 31 43
6 Melbourne City FC 25 9 8 8 34 34 35
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 25 9 4 12 40 41 31
8 Central Coast Mariners 25 5 8 12 23 44 23
9 Newcastle Jets 25 3 8 14 19 49 17
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 25 3 6 16 26 41 15
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 17
Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0730)
Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC (0945)
Saturday, April 18
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Adelaide United (0700)
Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (0930)
Sunday, April 19
Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0700)