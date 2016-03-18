March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
Melbourne City FC 3 Brisbane Roar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne City FC 24 12 5 7 58 39 41
2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 23 12 5 6 38 30 41
3 Brisbane Roar 24 12 5 7 44 37 41
4 Adelaide United 23 11 6 6 37 26 39
5 Perth Glory 23 10 4 9 42 34 34
6 Melbourne Victory 23 9 6 8 33 31 33
-------------------------
7 Sydney FC 23 7 9 7 28 29 30
8 Newcastle Jets 23 7 5 11 21 34 26
9 Wellington Phoenix 23 7 4 12 32 43 25
10 Central Coast Mariners 23 3 3 17 26 56 12
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC (0615)
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Adelaide United (0830)
Sunday, March 20
Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory (0400)
Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (0600)