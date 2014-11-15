Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Sunday, November 9
Central Coast Mariners 0 Perth Glory 1
Saturday, November 8
Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne City FC 3
Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne Victory 2
Friday, November 7
Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 0
Wellington Phoenix 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 6 5 0 1 10 7 15
2 Adelaide United 6 4 2 0 9 4 14
3 Melbourne Victory 6 3 3 0 14 6 12
4 Sydney FC 6 3 3 0 8 3 12
5 Wellington Phoenix 6 3 0 3 9 8 9
6 Melbourne City FC 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 5 1 0 4 8 10 3
8 Central Coast Mariners 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
9 Newcastle Jets 6 0 2 4 5 14 2
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 0 0 4 4 10 0
1-6: Championship play-off