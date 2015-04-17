April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 17
Newcastle Jets 3 Sydney FC 4
Wellington Phoenix 3 Central Coast Mariners 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 25 13 8 4 52 30 47
2 Sydney FC 26 13 8 5 50 34 47
3 Wellington Phoenix 26 14 4 8 44 33 46
4 Perth Glory 25 12 8 5 40 33 44
5 Adelaide United 25 13 4 8 42 29 43
6 Melbourne City FC 25 9 8 8 34 34 35
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 25 9 4 12 40 41 31
8 Central Coast Mariners 26 5 8 13 25 47 23
9 Newcastle Jets 26 3 8 15 22 53 17
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 25 3 6 16 26 41 15
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Adelaide United (0700)
Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (0930)
Sunday, April 19
Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0700)