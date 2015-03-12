March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, March 12
Adelaide United 2 Central Coast Mariners 1
Wednesday, March 11
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 Melbourne City FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 20 10 7 3 33 25 37
2 Wellington Phoenix 20 11 3 6 37 23 36
3 Adelaide United 21 11 3 7 36 24 36
4 Sydney FC 20 9 8 3 35 25 35
5 Melbourne Victory 19 9 7 3 40 25 34
6 Brisbane Roar 18 7 4 7 24 24 25
7 Melbourne City FC 20 6 6 8 27 33 24
8 Central Coast Mariners 21 4 7 10 19 35 19
9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 19 2 5 12 18 30 11
10 Newcastle Jets 20 1 8 11 16 41 11
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 13
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0840)
Saturday, March 14
Melbourne City FC v Newcastle Jets (0830)
Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix (1030)
Sunday, March 15
Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar (0600)