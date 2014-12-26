Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 26
Melbourne City FC 1 Perth Glory 1
Sydney FC 0 Adelaide United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 12 9 2 1 22 12 29
2 Adelaide United 12 7 2 3 19 10 23
3 Melbourne Victory 11 6 4 1 24 12 22
4 Wellington Phoenix 11 6 1 4 21 13 19
5 Sydney FC 12 4 5 3 15 15 17
6 Melbourne City FC 11 3 4 4 15 20 13
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 10 3 1 6 11 13 10
8 Central Coast Mariners 11 1 4 6 7 18 7
9 Newcastle Jets 11 1 4 6 10 22 7
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 0 3 6 6 15 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 27
Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar (0600)
Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (0830)
Sunday, December 28
Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)