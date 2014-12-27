Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 27
Central Coast Mariners 3 Brisbane Roar 3
Melbourne Victory 1 Newcastle Jets 0
Friday, December 26
Melbourne City FC 1 Perth Glory 1
Sydney FC 0 Adelaide United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 12 9 2 1 22 12 29
2 Melbourne Victory 12 7 4 1 25 12 25
3 Adelaide United 12 7 2 3 19 10 23
4 Wellington Phoenix 11 6 1 4 21 13 19
5 Sydney FC 12 4 5 3 15 15 17
6 Melbourne City FC 11 3 4 4 15 20 13
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 11 3 2 6 14 16 11
8 Central Coast Mariners 12 1 5 6 10 21 8
9 Newcastle Jets 12 1 4 7 10 23 7
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 0 3 6 6 15 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 28
Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)