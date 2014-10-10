Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 10
Melbourne Victory 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
Adelaide United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brisbane Roar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Coast Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melbourne City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perth Glory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sydney FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wellington Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 11
Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0600)
Sydney FC v Melbourne City FC (0830)
Sunday, October 12
Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory (0400)
Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United (0600)