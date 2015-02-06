Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 6
Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 15 10 3 2 28 18 33
2 Adelaide United 15 9 2 4 29 14 29
3 Melbourne Victory 15 8 5 2 31 18 29
4 Wellington Phoenix 15 9 1 5 30 17 28
5 Sydney FC 15 5 7 3 20 16 22
6 Melbourne City FC 14 5 4 5 22 25 19
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 15 5 3 7 19 22 18
8 Central Coast Mariners 15 2 6 7 13 26 12
9 Newcastle Jets 16 1 5 10 13 37 8
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 13 0 4 9 8 20 4
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 7
Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United (0600)
Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0830)
Perth Glory v Sydney FC (1030)
Sunday, February 8
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix (0600)