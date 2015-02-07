Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 1
Melbourne Victory 3 Melbourne City FC 0
Perth Glory 1 Sydney FC 3
Friday, February 6
Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 16 10 3 3 29 21 33
2 Melbourne Victory 16 9 5 2 34 18 32
3 Adelaide United 16 9 2 5 30 16 29
4 Wellington Phoenix 15 9 1 5 30 17 28
5 Sydney FC 16 6 7 3 23 17 25
6 Melbourne City FC 15 5 4 6 22 28 19
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 15 5 3 7 19 22 18
8 Central Coast Mariners 16 3 6 7 15 27 15
9 Newcastle Jets 16 1 5 10 13 37 8
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 13 0 4 9 8 20 4
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix (0600)