UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Melbourne City FC 4 Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 1 Wellington Phoenix 2 Friday, March 13 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Melbourne Victory 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Wellington Phoenix 21 12 3 6 39 24 39 2 Melbourne Victory 20 10 7 3 43 25 37 3 Perth Glory 21 10 7 4 34 27 37 4 Adelaide United 21 11 3 7 36 24 36 5 Sydney FC 20 9 8 3 35 25 35 6 Melbourne City FC 21 7 6 8 31 33 27 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 18 7 4 7 24 24 25 8 Central Coast Mariners 21 4 7 10 19 35 19 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 20 2 5 13 18 33 11 10 Newcastle Jets 21 1 8 12 16 45 11 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar (0600)
