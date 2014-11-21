Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 21
Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 0
Perth Glory 2 Wellington Phoenix 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 7 6 0 1 12 8 18
2 Melbourne Victory 7 4 3 0 15 6 15
3 Adelaide United 6 4 2 0 9 4 14
4 Sydney FC 6 3 3 0 8 3 12
5 Wellington Phoenix 7 3 0 4 10 10 9
6 Melbourne City FC 6 1 3 2 10 12 6
-------------------------
7 Central Coast Mariners 6 1 2 3 4 7 5
8 Brisbane Roar 6 1 0 5 8 11 3
9 Newcastle Jets 6 0 2 4 5 14 2
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 5 0 1 4 4 10 1
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 22
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Newcastle Jets (0600)
Melbourne City FC v Sydney FC (0830)
Sunday, November 23
Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United (0600)