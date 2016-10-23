Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Wellington Phoenix 0 Sydney FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Newcastle Jets 2 Saturday, October 22 Adelaide United 1 Melbourne Victory 2 Central Coast Mariners 0 Brisbane Roar 1 Friday, October 21 Melbourne City FC 2 Perth Glory 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 2 Perth Glory 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Melbourne City FC 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 4 Newcastle Jets 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 5 Melbourne Victory 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 3 1 1 1 2 5 4 8 Adelaide United 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 9 Central Coast Mariners 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 10 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)