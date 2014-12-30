Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 30
Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0
Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 12 9 2 1 22 12 29
2 Melbourne Victory 12 7 4 1 25 12 25
3 Adelaide United 12 7 2 3 19 10 23
4 Wellington Phoenix 12 7 1 4 22 13 22
5 Sydney FC 13 4 6 3 15 15 18
6 Melbourne City FC 12 4 4 4 20 22 16
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 12 3 3 6 14 16 12
8 Central Coast Mariners 12 1 5 6 10 21 8
9 Newcastle Jets 13 1 4 8 12 28 7
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 10 0 3 7 6 16 3
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 31
Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix (0830)
Thursday, January 1
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Central Coast Mariners (0830)
Friday, January 2
Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (0840)