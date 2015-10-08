Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 8
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Brisbane Roar 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
Adelaide United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Coast Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melbourne City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melbourne Victory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perth Glory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sydney FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wellington Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 9
Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory (0840)
Saturday, October 10
Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0615)
Sydney FC v Melbourne City FC (0830)
Sunday, October 11
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0600)