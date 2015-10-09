Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 9
Adelaide United 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Adelaide United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
2 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Central Coast Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melbourne City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perth Glory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sydney FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wellington Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-3: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 10
Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0615)
Sydney FC v Melbourne City FC (0830)
Sunday, October 11
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0600)