April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 14
Melbourne Victory 1 Central Coast Mariners 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63
2 Melbourne Victory 27 15 4 8 49 31 49
3 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39
4 Brisbane Roar 26 10 9 7 39 34 39
5 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 8 11 7 33 33 35
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30
8 Central Coast Mariners 27 6 5 16 31 52 23
9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22
10 Newcastle Jets 26 5 7 14 28 51 22
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Sydney FC v Newcastle Jets (0735)
Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0950)
Sunday, April 16
Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix (0700)
Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0900)