March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City FC 3
Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 3
Saturday, March 4
Wellington Phoenix 3 Perth Glory 3
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Adelaide United 0
Friday, March 3
Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 22 16 5 1 45 11 53
2 Melbourne Victory 22 13 3 6 44 26 42
3 Melbourne City FC 22 9 6 7 39 33 33
4 Brisbane Roar 22 8 9 5 31 28 33
5 Perth Glory 22 8 8 6 43 40 32
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 5 10 7 24 31 25
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23
8 Newcastle Jets 22 5 7 10 28 37 22
9 Central Coast Mariners 22 5 5 12 26 42 20
10 Adelaide United 22 3 6 13 17 39 15
1-6: Championship play-off