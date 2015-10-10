Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 10
Central Coast Mariners 3 Perth Glory 2
Sydney FC 1 Melbourne City FC 1
Friday, October 9
Adelaide United 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Central Coast Mariners 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
3 Melbourne City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Sydney FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Adelaide United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Newcastle Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wellington Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 11
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0600)