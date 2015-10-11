Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 11
Wellington Phoenix 1 Newcastle Jets 2
Saturday, October 10
Central Coast Mariners 3 Perth Glory 2
Sydney FC 1 Melbourne City FC 1
Friday, October 9
Adelaide United 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brisbane Roar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Central Coast Mariners 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
3 Newcastle Jets 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Melbourne City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Sydney FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Adelaide United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Melbourne Victory 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
8 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
9 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-7: Championship play-off