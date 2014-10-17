Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 17
Adelaide United 1 Melbourne Victory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
2 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Perth Glory 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Central Coast Mariners 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Melbourne City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Sydney FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
7 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
9 Newcastle Jets 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix (0600)
Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0830)
Sunday, October 19
Melbourne City FC v Newcastle Jets (0400)
Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (0600)