Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 5
Perth Glory 1 Adelaide United 2
Sunday, January 4
Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City FC 0
Wellington Phoenix 3 Brisbane Roar 0
Saturday, January 3
Sydney FC 0 Newcastle Jets 0
Friday, January 2
Melbourne Victory 1 Perth Glory 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Perth Glory 14 10 2 2 25 15 32
2 Wellington Phoenix 14 9 1 4 28 14 28
3 Adelaide United 14 8 2 4 22 14 26
4 Melbourne Victory 13 7 4 2 26 14 25
5 Sydney FC 14 4 7 3 15 15 19
6 Melbourne City FC 13 4 4 5 20 24 16
-------------------------
7 Brisbane Roar 13 3 3 7 14 19 12
8 Central Coast Mariners 14 2 6 6 12 21 12
9 Newcastle Jets 14 1 5 8 12 28 8
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 0 4 7 6 16 4
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, January 6
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0830)