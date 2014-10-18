Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 2
Sydney FC 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2
Friday, October 17
Adelaide United 1 Melbourne Victory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melbourne Victory 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
2 Sydney FC 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
3 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Perth Glory 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Wellington Phoenix 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Central Coast Mariners 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
-------------------------
7 Melbourne City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Brisbane Roar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
9 Newcastle Jets 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Melbourne City FC v Newcastle Jets (0400)
Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (0600)