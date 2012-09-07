SYDNEY, Sept 7 Factbox on goalkeeper Mark
Schwarzer, who became the first Australian to win 100
international caps in the 3-0 friendly win over Lebanon on
Thursday:
Born: Oct. 6, 1972 in Sydney
CLUB CAREER
Schwarzer started his soccer career at Sydney club Marconi
Stallions before moving to Germany in 1994 to play for Dynamo
Dresden and Kaiserslautern.
He moved to England in 1996 with Bradford City before making
the switch to Premier League side Middlesbrough a year later.
In 2004, he helped the club win their first major trophy
when they beat Bolton Wanderers to lift the League Cup.
He spent 11 years at the Riverside and played 467 games
before leaving in 2008 and joining Premier League rivals Fulham
on a free transfer.
In his first season at Craven Cottage he was named
Supporters' Player of the Year.
Continues to defy his age with strong performances and the
penalty saving specialist kept his 140th Premier League clean
sheet last season.
INTERNATIONALS
Came through the ranks of Australian soccer, representing
the under-17 and under-20 sides before playing the first of his
100 matches against Canada in an Olympic qualifier in 1993.
He came off the bench to fill the void left by first choice
Robbie Zabica, who was sent off, and made his first start for
the Socceroos in the return leg. The match went to a penalty
shootout and Schwarzer saved two spot kicks as Australia
prevailed.
In 2005, he wrote his name into national folklore by saving
two Uruguayan penalties in a playoff as Australia qualified for
the World Cup finals for the first time in 32 years.
Although he was dropped for one group match at the finals in
Germany a year later, his performances helped Australia to their
best finish at a World Cup when they progressed to the round of
16 for the first time.
Played all three matches at the 2010 World Cup finals in
South Africa and also took part in two Asian Cups and two
Confederations Cups for his country.
In 2010, Schwarzer was named Australia Footballer of the
Year.
Had one of his easier nights in the Australia goal on
Thursday when he won his 100th cap in a 3-0 friendly win over
Lebanon and is targeting a third World Cup final appearance in
Brazil in 2014.
(Compiled by Damian Gill. Editing by Patrick Johnston)