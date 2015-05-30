SYDNEY May 30 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's run of goals shows no sign of drying up as the England international struck to secure a 1-0 win over Sydney FC in front of 71,549 fans in a friendly at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old netted 31 goals in all competitions for Spurs in the recently concluded English season and grabbed a double in a 2-1 victory over a Malaysian XI in the first stop on their post-season tour on Wednesday.

The first half of Saturday's match looked like ending goalless despite a string of chances for the Premier League outfit until Erik Lamela broke forward in the 43rd minute.

The Argentine released Kane down the right and the prolific striker took one touch before unleashing his shot across goalkeeper Ivan Necevski into the bottom corner of the net.

Sydney FC, runners-up in the A-League final two weeks ago, had their chances too with Socceroos forward Alex Brosque wasting the best of them when his poor finish allowed Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen to clear off the line.

A string of halftime substitutions disrupted the cohesion of the visitors at the start of the second half and allowed Sydney FC back into the match but the Spurs defence proved resolute.

Kane nearly scored a second when he found space for a shot in the 70th minute only for Sebastian Ryall to clear the ball off the line with Necevski beaten.

There were another couple of half chances before Kane, who will play for England in the European under-21 championship next month, was brought off to a standing ovation in the 84th minute.

The growing popularity of football in Australia has made the country a popular destination for European clubs in the off-season and Sydney FC face English champions Chelsea at the same venue on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)