* Kane's prolific run of form continues

* Pochettino certain Lloris will stay at Spurs (Adds quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, May 30 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's run of goals shows no sign of drying up as the England international struck to secure a 1-0 win over Sydney FC in front of 71,549 fans in a friendly at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old netted 31 goals in all competitions for Spurs in the recently concluded English season and grabbed a double in a 2-1 victory over a Malaysian XI in the first stop on their post-season tour on Wednesday.

The first half of Saturday's match looked like ending goalless despite a string of chances for the Premier League outfit until Erik Lamela broke forward in the 43rd minute.

The Argentine released Kane down the right and the prolific striker took one touch before unleashing his shot across goalkeeper Ivan Necevski into the bottom corner of the net.

Kane nearly scored a second when he found space for a shot in the 70th minute only for Sebastian Ryall to clear the ball off the line with Necevski beaten.

There were another couple of half chances before Kane, who will play for England in the European under-21 championship next month, was brought off to a standing ovation in the 84th minute.

"Fantastic season for him, on the post-season tour he scored our three goals," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters.

"It was important for him to keep the momentum (so he can) score a lot of goals in the Euros and help the under-21s to win the trophy."

Pochettino said he was "very happy" for Kane to play in the tournament and thought he could be one of the standout players in the Czech Republic.

"I think that Harry Kane with (Chelsea's Eden) Hazard was the best player in the Premier League, I hope he scores a lot of goals and helps them win the championship," he added.

The Argentine reiterated that Kane would not be leaving the club and said French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, would be sticking around as well.

"Hugo wants to stay with us, he wants to achieve something important for the club," he said.

"We are happy with him, he is happy with us ..."

Sydney FC, runners-up in the A-League final two weeks ago, had their chances too with Socceroos forward Alex Brosque wasting the best of them when his poor finish allowed Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen to clear off the line.

The growing popularity of football in Australia has made the country a popular destination for European clubs in the off-season and Sydney FC face English champions Chelsea at the same venue on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris and Julian Linden)