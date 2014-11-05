(Adds detail, quotes)

* A-League quartet called up

* No place for Wanderers duo

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, Nov 5 Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has called a quartet of A-League midfielders into his squad for the friendly against Japan later this month.

Mitch Nichols, Terry Antonis, Matt McKay and Aaron Mooy were rewarded for impressive starts to the domestic season with places in the 23-man squad for the match against the Asian champions in Osaka on Nov. 18.

The friendly will be Australia's final match before they host the Asian Cup in January.

"We're still trying to broaden our playing pool," Postecoglou told a news conference.

"We want to play a certain style of football and we're looking for players who fit it into that.

"I've been really impressed with the A-League, I think the standard's gone up another level, and, I guess, it's a form indicator for me if players are doing well in the A-League.

"It says to all the players that if you perform well in the A-League, you'll get a look in at international level."

Despite the influx of A-League players, all but six of the squad play their club soccer overseas, including totemic striker Tim Cahill and skipper Mile Jedinak.

The squad featured five changes from that for last month's 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates and 1-0 defeat in Qatar and Postecoglou said he was unconcerned that he did not yet have a settled team.

"Should our national team ever be settled? I've got question marks against that," he said.

"I've said from day one that nobody should think being part of the national team is guaranteed.

"What we're going through at the moment has to happen, we need to go into the Asian Cup with a bigger playing pool to chose from. I don't want to get caught short by injuries as we were before the World Cup."

There was no reward for Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Ante Covic or striker Tomi Juric, despite their key roles in the club's Asian Champions League triumph last weekend.

While Juric is on the comeback trail after a groin injury ruled him out of last month's friendlies, Postecoglou suggested 39-year-old Covic's age had worked against him.

"We won't rule anyone out but every selection I make has to be against the backdrop of building a side over the next four years," he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan

Defenders - Aziz Behich, Jason Davidson, Ivan Franjic, Chris Herd, Trent Sainsbury, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Alex Wilkinson

Midfielders - Mitch Nichols, Terry Antonis, Matt McKay, Aaron Mooy, Mark Bresciano, Josh Brilliante, James Holland, Mile Jedinak, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, James Troisi

Forwards - Tim Cahill, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie