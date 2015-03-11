SYDNEY, March 11 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has named three uncapped players in a squad largely made up of the Socceroos who won the Asian Cup in January for this month's friendly against world champions Germany.

Teenager Chris Ikonomidis, an attacking midfielder attached to Italian club Lazio, Brisbane Roar centre half Luke DeVere and Adelaide United defender Tarek Elrich were the uncapped players named in the squad for the March 25 match in Kaiserslautern.

Full back Chris Herd and forward Robbie Kruse were unavailable because of injury, while midfielder Mark Bresciano retired from international soccer last month after representing his country 84 times.

Goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic has been dropped and midfielder Terry Antonis will be on under-23 duties but otherwise the members of the squad that won Australia's first major title on home soil earlier this year have been retained.

"This squad rewards the players who did a marvellous job in claiming the Asian Cup," Postecoglou said in a news release.

"Winning the Asian Cup was a great reward for the hard work the players put in but we have been pretty consistent in our approach that the Asian Cup win is the start of a journey, not the end."

Australia have lost three of their four previous matches with Germany, their only victory coming in their last meeting in a friendly in Moenchengladbach in 2011.

The Socceroos also face Macedonia in Skopje on March 30, their final friendly before Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup begins in June.

"We need to continue our development as we move forward from the Asian Cup victory and look towards the 2018 World Cup," Postecoglou added.

"These two matches will offer us another test and will be a good indication of what is required to take the next step." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)