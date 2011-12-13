SYDNEY Dec 13 Australia's Sydney FC have fined
their own defender Shannon Cole for diving in the penalty box
during an A-League match at the weekend and breaching club rules
against simulation.
Cole admitted the offence against the club's "No Diving
Policy" after going down under pressure from a Gold Coast United
player in stoppage time at the end of a 0-0 draw on Sunday.
"I knew I did the wrong thing as soon as I hit the ground so
I got up without asking for a penalty and ran straight back into
position," Cole said in a club news release.
"I was expecting to be fouled when he came across but after
going to the ground I realised straight away he had not fouled
me."
The diving ban was introduced after Sydney FC striker Mark
Bridge was sent off earlier this season after clashing with
Melbourne Victory defender Roddy Vargas.
The club did not accuse Vargas of feigning injury in the
incident but introduced the new policy after Bridge was banned
for two games for the red card.
"Shannon has shown integrity and honesty in putting his hand
straight up and admitting he did the wrong thing," said club
chief executive Dirk Melton.
"As a club we all support the 'No Diving Policy' and Shannon
has been courageous enough to acknowledge his actions were wrong
and accepted the punishment."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
