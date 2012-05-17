May 17 Former Australia defender Tony Popovic
has been named head coach of the new western Sydney A-League
club, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Thursday.
Popovic has quit as the assistant coach of English
Championship side Crystal Palace to join the club, which also
appointed former A-League chief Lyall Gorman as the executive
chairman.
The decision to add a new club to the 10-team A-League for
the next season came last month after the FFA had terminated the
license of the Gold Coast United club in February in a row over
a slogan on the team's shirt.
Sydney-born Popovic, who played 61 matches and scored nine
goals for the national team, was aware of the challenge he faced
but said he was up for it.
"Certainly it's a great challenge, but one that I can
handle," Popovic, who has also worked as the assistant coach of
Sydney FC, said after signing a four-year deal.
"We are short of time but we're confident we'll get a good
team, a competitive team from the outset and one that's well
prepared. That's the challenge we face.
"Building something from scratch... coming out to the west
where I started my football was an opportunity that was very
hard to turn down."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)