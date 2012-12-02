Dec 2 New Sydney FC manager Frank Farina saw enough in his side's battling 0-0 draw with Melbourne Heart on Sunday to convince him he can turn their A-League fortunes around.

The former Australia coach, who arrived at the club on Friday, watched from the stands as bottom-placed Sydney snapped a four-game losing streak in front of 12,000 at Allianz Stadium.

However, Farina will be sweating over the fitness of Sydney's marquee player Alessandro Del Piero, substituted after 70 minutes with a strained hamstring.

"(Farina) said there were a lot of positives to come out of the game," caretaker Steve Corica told local media. "But he's going to come in and make changes. Things will change.

"He'll put his stamp on the team, especially with the work rate and I think if we do that I think we're going to be better off for it and we'll get results."

Farina, charged with taking Sydney off the foot of the A-League table, will be delighted with a clean sheet after conceding 16 goals in their previous four games.

But the prospect of losing Italian great Del Piero for his first official game in charge at Wellington next weekend would be a severe blow.

"I think it's more tight, cramping sort of, in the hamstring," said Corica. "We'll have to wait and see from Tuesday onwards, see how the MRI looks and go from there." (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick Johnston)